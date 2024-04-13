“I’m going to inspire others” – Limb-different warrior Jake Peacock wants to set an example that all dreams are possible

If you want a healthy dose of inspiration today, watch parasports athlete and ONE Championship Muay Thai fighter Jake Peacock win his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 58 last week. 'The One', as his fans would call him, defeated fellow ONE newcomer Kohei Shinjo in a three-round Muay Thai bout.

Peacock is differently-abled as he was born with just one full arm, giving him a huge deficit in Muay Thai. Still, with the odds always stacked against him in every fight, the Canadian-British marvel fights like he's not at a disadvantage at all.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Peacock explains what it means to him to be performing on a global stage, despite being differently-abled:

“I really hope I can inspire and motivate people from all walks of life. I think I am doing that, and I am very grateful to have that stage and be a good role model to people… I’m going to inspire others, and I’m going to entertain the masses.”

Watch the full highlights of his fights here:

Jake Peacock on his ONE debut: "I had fun in there"

Assessing his ONE debut, Peacock was fairly critical but was ultimately happy with how his bout went, telling ONE:

“[My debut] was domination from bell to bell. And there’s no doubt I deserved the decision. I had fun in there, got settled in, and took my time. I didn’t get the finish. I was always looking for it, but it was nice for me to settle in for my debut.”

Jake Peacock dazzled the crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with wild spinning attacks and clean fundamentals. The British striker peppered his opponent with earth-rattling left high kicks and piston-like left hands. While Shinjo showed durability and stood his ground, the night undoubtedly belonged to 'The One'.

