"I want to continue to challenge myself" - Jake Peacock bares dream to fight 'the very best' in ONE Championship

Jake Peacock made one of the most memorable debuts in ONE Championship at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Stepping inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the first time under the ONE banner, the English-born Canadian made his debut on April 5.

Having been born without his right forearm, the limb-different fighter has had to work extremely hard to make it to this stage in his career.

Now that he is here, Peacock is looking to show the world exactly why he is in this position and he did just that with his performance against Kohei Shinjo.

With a debut win under his belt, the 30-year old English-Canadian is now looking to keep his momentum going by getting back out there and working his way up the ladder.

He told ONE Championship after the fight that targeting the best helps him to continue pushing forward:

"I want to continue to challenge myself. I want to end up fighting the very best, and I want to give glory to God along the way in everything I do."

First impressions don't get much better than that for Jake Peacock

Jake Peacock had a spotlight on him coming into ONE Friday Fights 58 because of his incredible story and journey to this point.

However, once he made the walk inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium, all of the talk was about his performance on the night.

He has ambitions of making it all the way to the top, and if there's one thing he's proven throughout his career, it's that it will take an army to try to hold him back.

Nothing can be seen as an obstacle too big for him to drive through, and that's what he intends to do now that he has announced his arrival at ONE Championship.

Keep an eye out for Jake Peacock because this man simply will not be denied or told what he can and cannot do.

