"I'm going in there to learn" - Danial Williams says Muay Thai showdown against Thongpoon will teach him a few things

Danial Williams sees his upcoming fight against Thongpoon PK Saenchai as a perfect chance for him to continue adding some facets to his Muay Thai game.

'Mini T' locks horns with the Thai upstart in a strawweight Muay Thai battle that will open the promotion's final Prime Video card of the year — ONE Fight Night 26 — inside the Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, December 6.

While being sure that this fight will be a barnburner, given both men's penchant for making each fight an absolute scrap, Williams also wants to stay humble to ensure he doesn't look past what his opposite number brings.

Danial Williams told Sportskeeda MMA recently how this fight will give him a chance to rediscover his Muay Thai roots and areas where he'd need to work on. 'Mini T' shared:

"It's also been a while since I fought Muay Thai. So, I'm coming into this fight, I'm going in there to learn. To learn a lot about myself. I feel like I'm the best version of myself, but I won't really know until I'm in there."

ONE Fight Night 26, featuring Williams' strawweight Muay Thai joust against Thongpoon, will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Danial Williams should be firing on all cylinders on fight night

Danial Williams may head into this fight eager to learn a bit more about Muay Thai. But make no mistake, the Australian-Thai competitor is more than well-versed in the discipline.

The 31-year-old got his martial arts journey started in the very sport, and he's stuck to it ever since. While he deploys a more Muay Mat approach to each of his fights, 'Mini T' has also showcased some abilities to take on a more technical or counter-attacking approach if needed.

That should come in handy for him, after all, as Thongpoon will be eager to close the distance and let the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA taste leather from the get-go.

The PK Saenchai man, very much like Williams, never likes to take a step back when he's strutting his stuff inside the ONE Circle. So fans can expect a feisty strawweight Muay Thai encounter when they cross paths next month.

