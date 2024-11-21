“I like his style” - Danial Williams says he’s a huge fan of upcoming opponent Thongpoon

Multi-sport combat athlete 'Mini T' Danial Williams of Australia and Thailand is super excited to step back inside the ONE Championship ring for his next fight, because he's going up against another firecracker in Thailand's Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

Williams is headed back to the 'art of eight limbs' following a successful MMA victory over China's Banma Duoji at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video last October. And he's taking on one of the most explosive fighters in the sport.

Thongpoon is no walk in the park, and is a nightmare matchup for any fighter. But that's exactly the way Williams wants it.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams talked about Thongpoon and shared what he thinks about the Thai star.

Trending

'Mini T' stated:

"Yeah, I think so. I’m prepared for that. I know he’s going to fight like that. Man, I’m a fan of Thongpoon. I like his style. It’s exciting. It’s one of those styles that will help bring out my best version too."

Williams is known for his all-action, come-forward style, and so is Thongpoon. So fans are definitely in for a treat when these two strawweight strikers go head-to-head.

Danial Williams set to face Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

'Mini T' Danial Williams will look to make it two wins in a row when he takes on dangerous Thai star Thongpoon PK Saenchai in a three-round strawweight Muay Thai clash.

The two will clash at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback