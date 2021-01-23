"I'm going to leave myself in there. Every bit of myself" - a pumped-up Dustin Poirier is ready to throw down at UFC 257

As UFC 257 approaches, Dustin Poirier seems to be thrilled to enter the octagon against Conor McGregor. Poirier is ready for a battle on January 23 and seeks to 'leave every bit' of himself in the cage.

Dustin Poirier has faced opponents of the highest caliber throughout his MMA career. Now, the Louisianan is looking forward to battle Conor McGregor. In episode 6 of UFC Embedded, Poirier can be seen pumped-up while getting ready for a face-off against the Irishman at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

"It's going to be a scrap. I'm going to leave myself in there. Every bit of myself. Let's go! It's crazy as I have been doing this for so long, it feels so home. but when it's time that the light hit [bleep]. I have been on the highest stage so many times. And I know how I scrap. Knuckle [bleep] only", said Dustin Poirier.

Will Dustin Poirier be able to surprise the odds makers on January 23?

It has been more than half a decade since Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor met for the first time in the cage at UFC 178. The two fighters are said to have refined their skillset by a far stretch since 2014.

Conor McGregor secured a spectacular knockout victory over Dustin Poirier in the very first round in their initial meeting. However, the two athletes are set to fight in a lightweight bout, unlike their first encounter which was in the featherweight division.

MMA analyst, Dan Hardy believes that Dustin Poirier might be able to surprise the odds makers if he refuses to play into the Irishman's game.

Advertisement

"Poirier has got to use his footwork. He's got to be on his toes. He's got to cut into McGregor's lead leg (with kicks) and not engage. He's got to see McGregor as a faceless opponent. Poirier can't get drawn into the emotional side of it because then he's going to want to throw hands," considered Hardy. "If he can be strategic and land one or two calf kicks, that can really change McGregor's game. That not only is going to buy him time in the first few minutes, but it will also slow McGregor down, take his mobility away, and take away a lot of the power from his left hand. Then, that's when Poirier can start to put the foot on the gas and start to diversify and attack a bit. And I wouldn't be surprised if he forces McGregor to grapple. I think the physical presence of McGregor is going to be a factor, though."

Dustin Poirier has 10 victoies in the lightweight division while Conor McGregor holds a record of 1-1 in the same division. This indicates that the Diamond certainly has a good chance of defeating the Notorious one on Januray 23.