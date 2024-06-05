“I’m going to make my mark on the fight” - Victoria Souza vows to give it her all against Itsuki Hirata

Brazilian standout Victoria Souza is ready to make her mark against Japanese superstar Itsuki Hirata.

After coming up short in two of her first three appearances with the promotion, including losses to the late Victoria Lee and Noelle Grandjean, with a win against Linda Darrow in between, 'Vick' is ready to make a statement when she faces another tough test at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7.

Trending

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of her highly anticipated clash with Itsuki Hirata inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Victoria Souza is confident that she will walk away with a win, whether it be inside the distance or on the scorecards:

“I have a lot of confidence in the work that my team and I are doing," Souza said. "I’m going to make my mark on the fight without depending on the judges’ decision. But if the fight goes to the end, I hope I can apply the best blows to emerge victorious.”

Stamp Fairtex believes Itsuki Hirata will come out on top against Victoria Souza

Like her opponent, Itsuki Hirata will be looking for a return to the win column after suffering back-to-back losses against No. 1-ranked atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee and 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura.

Though 'Android 18' has been on a bit of a skid losing three of her last four, reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex believes the 24-year-old sensation will come out on top in 'The Land of Smiles':

"I think she can beat [Victoria Souza]," Stamp told SCMP MMA. "I'm sure Hirata can win this one."

With a win over Souza, Hirata would not only return to the win column — she would also keep her name relevant in the stacked atomweight division as she hopes to one day challenge Stamp for her 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.