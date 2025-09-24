"I'm going to outbox" - Jake Paul vows to dominate Gervonta Davis and gets instantly shot down by 'Tank'

Jake Paul recently voiced confidence in his chances in a boxing matchup against Gervonta Davis, who responded by taking aim at the celebrity YouTuber-turned-boxer.Paul was originally scheduled to face Davis on Nov. 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, the venue of their exhibition bout has been changed to the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. During the pre-fight press conference in New York, 'The Problem Child' stated that he would dominate Davis and prove his critics wrong:''I'm just getting warmed up, but this will certainly shut up a lot more people. Each fight has done that so far, only five years as a pro and feels like the last fight I had was the end of chapter one. This is the beginning of chapter two and I'm only 28 years old. I have a lot more to prove and once I beat this guy, more people will shut up...You know, this is a top 10 pound for pound fighter that I'm going to outbox. And truly when people run back this press conference, all the sh*t talk, all the fun, they're gonna be like, 'wow, this kid really is doing something monumental in the sport. And he's actually this insane boxer.' And I'm gonna show that this guy who's been doing it his whole life, has been doing it wrong his whole life.''Davis wasn't concerned by Paul's remarks, and mocked him by saying:''He says he's going to outbox me? Whoop-dee-doo.&quot;Check out Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis' comments below:Paul (12-1) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. Meanwhile, Davis (30-0-1) retained his WBA lightweight world title by securing a majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March earlier this year.Boxing analyst is worried about Jake Paul's potential matchup with an ex-championWhile Jake Paul is scheduled to face Gervonta Davis in November, he is also rumored to take on former world champion Anthony Joshua next year in a heavyweight showdown.In a recent interview with Seconds Out, veteran analyst Gareth A. Davies gave his thoughts on Paul's possible matchup against Joshua:''I mean, from the sublime to the ridiculous, then isn’t it? From a 130lbs man (Davis) to basically, he’s going up 100lbs in weight divisions. Literally going through the entire spectrum of the sport...I think it’s a very dangerous fight for him. I think many people agree with that.'' [2:54 of the interview]