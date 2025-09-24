  • home icon
  "This is ridiculous" - Fans react to Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul shoving each other during faceoff ahead of their boxing match

"This is ridiculous" - Fans react to Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul shoving each other during faceoff ahead of their boxing match

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 24, 2025 03:36 GMT
Fans react to Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul shoving each other. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul shoving each other. [Image courtesy: Getty]

The second stop of the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis press tour produced its first flash of tension when the fighters squared off in Miami. The promotional stop at the Kaseya Center, the same venue that will host their exhibition on Nov. 14, gave fans a striking visual of the size disparity between the six-foot-one Paul and the five-foot-five Davis.

The first faceoff earlier in the week had been uneventful, but this time Davis delivered a shove to Paul’s chest. Paul answered with a swipe, though the exchange ended without further escalation as security stepped in.

Check out the video below:

Fans immediately took to X to react to the video. Some argued Paul’s willingness to take on a decorated knockout artist adds legitimacy to his career, while others dismissed the encounter as another staged stunt to sell tickets and generate clicks. One fan wrote:

"This is ridiculous... What a circus. This is everything wrong with the world."

Other fans wrote:

"People said Paul ain't a true fighter. But he's going through a who's who of top fighters. Ranging from Mike freaking Tyson [the baddest man on the planet] to Gervonta David, who could well be the pound-for-pound number one. If Jake gets the win, we need to ask ourselves, where does he rank among this list?"
"I’m no fan of Jake, but if he punches 'Tank' square in the chest as hard as he can he puts him down lmao."
"'Tank' showing Jake what 28 KOs at 135 feels like. This is what happens when you call someone an angry elf. November 14 is about to be wild on Netflix."
"The size difference is simply too much. If 'Tank' can't catch Jake's chin clean, I don't think even the clean hits on Jake's temple or forehead would do any damage. Jake can simply walk through 'Tank's punches."
Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul shoving each other. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans react to Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul shoving each other. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Thor Bjornsson teases Jake Paul after Gervonta Davis faceoff

Jake Paul’s next fight has drawn attention for the glaring size difference between him and Gervonta Davis, and now former World’s Strongest Man Thor Bjornsson has joined the conversation.

Bjornsson, best known as 'The Mountain' from Game of Thrones, is 6’9 and 350 pounds. After sharing a spoof image of the faceoff, he suggested Paul should test himself against someone his size. He took to X and wrote:

"Jake Paul is fighting small people. He should try to fight someone like me… Let’s see how that goes!"
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
