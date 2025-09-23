Jake Paul calls out "clown" Gervonta Davis over past domestic violence case ahead of their fight

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis squared off in New York for the opening press conference of their November 14 exhibition bout. Paul controlled the stage with a steady stream of taunts, including jabs about Davis’ size with harsher digs about his legal past.Paul made the height difference a running theme, ridiculing Davis’ 5-foot-5 frame while standing over him at 6-foot-1. He told the crowd he had been sparring with children to prepare for hitting someone shorter.The lightweight champion threatened both Paul and his coach, J’Leon Love, warning them in blunt terms about what would happen if they crossed a line. The exchanges escalated, and Paul pivoted to personal attacks by drawing attention to Davis’ multiple arrests tied to domestic violence allegations. He said:&quot;Gervonta, you're the f***ing clown, buddy,&quot; Paul continued. &quot;You're the f***ing clown, Gervonta. Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a clown.&quot;Check out Jake Paul's comments below:In June 2025, Davis was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge after his ex-girlfriend accused him of hitting her during an argument. The case was dismissed when she chose not to move forward. It was the latest in a string of domestic violence allegations that have cast a shadow on Davis’ career, even though none have resulted in a conviction.Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul weight and rules confirmed for Miami showdownJake Paul and Gervonta Davis will meet on November 14 at a 195-pound catchweight bout in Miami. This clash will mark a staggering jump of 60 pounds for the WBA lightweight champion.Davis, who usually fights at 135 pounds, has never competed anywhere near this limit, with his highest bout coming at 140 pounds in 2021. Paul, meanwhile, has fluctuated from 183 pounds in his loss to Tommy Fury to 227 against Mike Tyson.The fight is set for 10 three-minute rounds with 12-ounce gloves. Although labelled an exhibition, three judges will score the bout to determine a winner. Originally planned for Atlanta, the contest was moved to Miami after Georgia’s commission refused to sanction it.