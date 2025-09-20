"What a waste of time" - Fans react to Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight reportedly being confirmed as an exhibition bout

Fans reacted to the news that the high-profile boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul will be an exhibition rather than a professional fight.Davis, a three-division boxing champion, is set to face influencer-turned-professional boxer Paul on Nov. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Recently, Timothy Shipman, executive director of the Florida Athletic Commission, remarked that the fight may have to be classified as an exhibition:&quot;You can't do a fight like this as a pro fight, it'll be an exhibition fight... I'm looking at the details right now. I mean, it's happening pretty fast. But I am sure there will be other stipulations because you can't do it with the same requirements.&quot; [H/t: USA Today]MMA content creator @HappyPunch re-posted Shipman's comments on X.Fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on this new development. While some questioned the competitive legitimacy of the exhibition, others criticized how the bout might actually play out.One fan commented:&quot;What a waste of time.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;“Exhibition” = cash grab where they both laugh all the way to the bank lol.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]Size difference has been a controversial aspect of Gervonta Davis vs. Jake PaulThe Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul match was originally scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia. However, the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission raised concerns about the significant size difference between the two boxers.Davis is a lightweight fighter (135 pounds), while Paul has primarily competed at cruiserweight (200 pounds).Rick Thompson, chairman of the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, criticized the bout as a &quot;cash grab,&quot; leading to the fight being moved to Florida, where the regulations are more lenient.These concerns over the size difference contributed to speculation that Davis vs. Paul could be categorized as an exhibition bout with modified rules. Timothy Shipman's recent comments indicate that the fight is heading in that direction.