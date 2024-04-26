"I'm going to rebuild myself back up" - Liam Harrison exercising patience to get back to world title contention

At 38 years of age, British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is willing to work himself back from the bottom to the top of the striking world.

Harrison is ready to return to the Circle for his highly anticipated comeback fight this June, and the veteran fighter is looking to reinvent himself at this stage in his career.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA in a recent interview, Harrison put things into perspective and laid out what he needs to do when he returns to action.

'Hitman' said:

"I'm going to have to rebuild myself back up, and I'm going to have to rebuild myself back to title contention, if that's where I want to go. So yeah."

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is set to lock horns with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Liam Harrison promises fans same brand of action in his return: "I'm gonna knock him out"

Say what you will about British striking icon 'Hitman' Liam Harrison, but you can never call him a boring fighter.

The 38-year-old Englishman promises fans he will maintain his same brand of action heading into his comeback fight at ONE 167, and that he will try his best to knock Katsuki Kitano out cold.

He told talkSPORT MMA:

"I'm gonna knock him out. That is how I fight. That's how it is. Every fight I come to fight hard, to look for a stoppage."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video as it happens.