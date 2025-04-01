"I'm going to retire Tony Ferguson" - Dillon Danis fires ominous warning as he plans to "bury 'El Cucuy' in the same grave as his win streak"

Dillon Danis not only wants to elongate Tony Ferguson's losing skid but also end the MMA career of 'El Cucuy' outright. That message was recently imparted via text message to MMA Junkie as Danis and Ferguson gear up to clash under the Global Fight League banner.

Danis vs. Ferguson takes place on May 25. The lightweight bout is set to headline a GFL event, which transpires in Los Angeles at Shrine Auditorium. Danis looks to go 3-0 as a pro MMA fighter as he makes his return to the sport for the first time in nearly six years.

The jiu-jitsu standout most recently competed on the influencer boxing circuit during this time away from mixed martial arts, suffering a disqualification loss to Logan Paul in 2023. Danis was supposed to box KSI on March 29 but the Englishman pulled out of their Misfits Boxing 21 contest.

Conversely, Ferguson aims to snap an eight-fight losing skid, with the former UFC interim lightweight champion last falling short to Michael Chiesa via first-round submission last August.

As the Team New York representative discussed what he has planned for the Team Los Angeles fighter, Danis said:

"I'm going to retire Tony Ferguson and bury 'El Cucuy' in the same grave as his win streak."

Is a Dillon Danis vs. Mike Perry fight on the table?

Dillon Danis may be making his return to the world of MMA even sooner than this Tony Ferguson bout, if Mike Perry is to be believed.

'Platinum' Perry discussed this on a recent installment of The Ariel Helwani Show as he teased that he would be down to occupy the vacancy KSI left.

Apparently it would not be under Queensberry Rules, though, as Perry teased that this potential Danis fight would be under mixed martial arts rules with Misfits, which would be a first for the promotion.

Teasing this potential prizefight that Perry intimated would likely happen this month if it comes to fruition, Mike Perry stated:

"KSI is out, Dillon Danis wants to fight MMA. I'm saying yes, so we have got to see what Mams [Taylor] is coming up with over there in Misfits, and they're changing it completely because he was going to fight KSI in boxing.

"Looks like the date has changed a little bit but might not be too far away. So I said yes to fighting Dillon Danis in MMA, but they've got to come correct. It's a last-minute call, so if they want to make the fight happen, let's do it." [h/t MMA Junkie]

See the full interview below:

