"I’m going to show you levels" - Dustin Poirier warns Justin Gaethje against making their UFC 291 rematch a technical battle

Dustin Poirier is set to face Justin Gaethje for the celebratory 'BMF' title in the main event of UFC 291 this weekend. Poirier, who beat Gaethje in the main event of UFC on FOX 29 back in 2018, has now warned his opponent against attempting to turn their upcoming rematch into a technical bout.

Speaking at the UFC 291 media day, the No.2-ranked lightweight stated:

"It's going to get rough. Like I said before, adversity will present itself in this fight, but I trust myself to get off the stool, keep myself safe, find the openings, pick my shots. I've matured a lot in this sport and I think you're going to see it Saturday. He doesn't go out of his way to portray that, but he's kind of got that aura about him now - the chaos and the most violent and all that, but I really am that and he knows that so let's go there."

When asked if he believes Gaethje should look to make the fight a brawl rather than being technical, Poirier responded:

"Yeah, I do. If he wants to technically kickbox with me and grapple with me - I think his best chances are to catch me being crazy and landing a shot. If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I'm going to show you levels, for sure."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Justin Gaethje below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I'm going to show you levels."



| Full video: pic.twitter.com/SIZj0utoKk Dustin Poirier says Justin Gaethje trying to make their rematch a technical affair would be a BIG mistake."If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I'm going to show you levels." #UFC291 | Full video: tinyurl.com/291Media

Poirier was able to defeat Gaethje via fourth-round TKO in their first meeting, however, both fighters have improved tremendously since the bout. The winner will likely receive their third lightweight title opportunity, with both having previously challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira for the belt.

Dustin Poirier weighs in on Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira rematch

Islam Makhachev was able to dominate Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, winning the bout via second-round submission. With the pair officially set to rematch at UFC 294, Dustin Poirier, who could face the winner with a victory over Justin Gaethje this weekend, weighed in on the bout.

Speaking at the media day for UFC 291, the No.2-ranked lightweight was asked who he believes will emerge victorious. He said:

"I'm 100% sure that Charles didn't show his true potential in that fight. I know from experience that the guy is good. I thought he really underperformed... In that fight he kind of looked like the old Charles, looked like he didn't want to be in there. If he has his mental together, I think he'll give Islam as big of a test as anybody ever has."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on the UFC 294 lightweight title bout below:

While Poirier has fought for the lightweight title twice, dropping both bouts via third-round submission, he has not lost a non-title bout in nearly seven years. 'The Diamond' noted that he does not have a preference for who he will face for the belt.