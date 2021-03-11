Create
"I'm going to slap Jake Paul" - Tyron Woodley angry after YouTuber leaks his phone number

Bhavesh Purohit
ANALYST
Modified 45 min ago
News
Tyron Woodley was infuriated about how Jake Paul apparently leaked his phone number in one of his videos. The former UFC welterweight champion said he would "slap" Paul for his blunder.

Woodley claimed that the 24-year-old YouTuber leaked his phone number, after which he has been continually receiving calls from fans. On Instagram, Woodley stated:

"I am going to slap Jake Paul. My fu****g phone is blowing up 300, 400 times because he leaked my number on some video. My number was on some video, so everybody was calling me, and I'm like, 'why are you all calling me? you know I have a fight'. But I can't expect people who have never fought to understand what goes into it (fighting)."

Tyron Woodley further said he appreciates the love from his fans, but bothering him with incessant calls will only draw his attention away from his upcoming fights.

"You fans, we love you guys. I really want you all to know that, like not to just say it because it sounds good. You guys have made MMA pop. Everybody watching it, everybody talking about it. But at the same token, if you all really want to see us do the performances, then fu****g let us tap in. Don't call me. My mom doesn't call me. My kids don't call me."

Tyron Woodley is set to challenge Vicente Luque at UFC 260

Tyron Woodley will be fighting for the first time since September against Vicente Luque on March 27, 2021. The welterweight duo are expected to collide on the main card of UFC 260, headlined by Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Woodley last fought Colby Covington and suffered a lopsided defeat at the hands of 'Chaos'. He will be looking forward to snapping his three-fight losing skid and getting back into the win column. Woodley's opponent, Luque, has only lost once in his previous nine UFC fights.

The former welterweight champion is also helping Ben Askren train ahead of his boxing clash against YouTuber Jake Paul. The fight will take place on 17 April at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Published 11 Mar 2021, 11:28 IST
comments icon
