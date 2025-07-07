"I'm going to stay humble" - George Jarvis says good fighters know how to recognize and accept their flaws

The British Muay Thai specialist, George Jarvis, believes in maintaining humility and acknowledging personal weaknesses. He considers them to be essential qualities that separate elite fighters from those who plateau in their development.

The Lumpini Crawley martial artist, who faces Regian Eersel for his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 34, offered insight into the mindset that has fueled his rapid ascent through ONE Championship's competitive lightweight division toward this career-defining title opportunity. While speaking to the South China Morning Post, George Jarvis said:

"I'm going to stay humble, you know, I'm not going to say I'm the best in the world and the best of what I believe I am right now because I think any good fighter can always admit that there's stuff they need to work on."

This mature perspective from the 24-year-old former WBC Muay Thai world champion demonstrates the self-awareness that has enabled his continuous improvement throughout his professional career, even as he prepares to challenge one of the most dominant forces in the striking realm today.

'G-Unit's' emphasis on perpetual learning aligns with his previous warnings that opponents studying his past performances might encounter an evolved version of himself by fight night.

This approach could prove crucial against 'The Immortal', who's impressed with every chance he's had in ONE Championship.

The Surinamese legend has only been defeated once across 13 fights, but George Jarvis seems game to upset him and create history when fight night unfolds inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription can witness this compelling clash of elite strikers tango in the main event when ONE Fight Night 34 streams live in U.S. primetime on August 1.

Watch the full interview here:

George Jarvis lays out his plan to overcome Regian Eersel

George Jarvis' fire to unsettle Regian Eersel in their ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship clash is second to none.

He does not want to get too careless when he trades with the divisional king because of his match-winning knockout power, though.

Instead, 'G-Unit' believes taking a more tactical route will work best to aid his chances at dethroning 'The Immortal' in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34. During the South China Morning Post in the same interview, George Jarvis said:

"Why am I going to stand and trade with someone who wins the majority of his fights doing that?"

He further added:

"When I've got all this other skill set to take him out, why am I going to go down to having a slugfest with someone who I can beat in different ways?"

