George Jarvis says there was ‘no need’ for dirty talk after meeting Regian Eersel backstage in previous event

When George Jarvis and Regian Eersel crossed paths backstage in Bangkok this past April, there was no dissing or disrespect involved. The surging British superstar says their encounter was all business—just two professionals focused on the task at hand.

Both men emerged victorious that evening at ONE Fight Night 30. Eersel wrapped up his trilogy against Alexis Nicolas with a majority decision triumph. Jarvis, on the other hand, claimed a unanimous decision over Mouhcine Chafi.

'G-Unit's win earned him a shot at Eersel's coveted 26 pounds of gold, and their scheduled five-round tie will serve as the main event of ONE Fight Night 34 inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 1.

Before they throw down inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, the confident contender explained why their interaction lacked the drama that fans might have expected.

"No, not really [there was no bad drama]. I think, you know, we both had a big job at hand," George Jarvis told the South China Morning Post when asked about the atmosphere between them in Bangkok.

"You know, he had a tough fight as well. He fought Alexis Nicolas for his kickboxing title that he had already previously lost."

Rather than engaging in psychological warfare, both fighters understood they had their battles to win first. Eersel was preparing to reclaim his title from Nicolas, while George Jarvis was dealing with his own demons—facing an opponent who had already beaten him once before.

"So I think he was very focused on that. Obviously, I was fighting Mouhcine Chafi, someone who had beaten me before," he explained.

With that kind of pressure weighing on both fighters, there wasn't much room for theatrics.

For George Jarvis, this professional approach isn't unusual at the elite level. After all, real champions don't need to manufacture drama when their skills can do the talking.

"So I think all professional fighters don't do all the dirty talk, there's no need to," Jarvis concluded, suggesting that legitimate world championship-level competitors prefer to let their performances speak rather than engage in manufactured drama.

This professional approach could prove beneficial as both fighters prepare for their highly anticipated world title showdown at ONE Fight Night 34.

Watch the full interview here:

George Jarvis tells Regian Eersel to expect his toughest opponent yet in ONE

In the same exchange with the South China Morning Post, George Jarvis warned the defending king that he'd be in for a tough time if he underestimates what he brings to the table.

"If he thinks he can pick on my negative stuff over the last few fights, I'm always evolving. So them things that I [have] done wrong in that fight, I might not necessarily do in this fight," the former WBC Muay Thai world champion shared.

ONE Fight Night 34 will be available for free to all active Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

