“I'm getting better every fight” - George Jarvis says he has yet to hit his fighting prime

British Muay Thai fighter George Jarvis has made significant strides in his professional career, especially in ONE Championship, which he has been a part of for nearly two years now. He, however, said that the best is yet to come from him and he cannot way to showcase it moving forward.

'G-Unit' has been on a steady ascent since turning pro in 2016 and currently holds an overall record of 27-4. In 2023, he came on board the "Home of Martial Arts" and continued with his success, eventually earning a coveted contract to be part of the main roster while piling up a winning record of 4-1 to date.

While he has made significant inroads in his Muay Thai journey, the 24-year-old Crawley, England native believes he has yet to show his prime self, and that more is in store from him.

Jarvis told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"I still don't believe I'm in my prime if I'm completely honest. You know, I'm getting better every fight."

Watch the full interview below:

George Jarvis opened his ONE Championship campaign with a loss but has won four straight matches since. His most recent victory came in April at ONE Fight Night 30, where he defeated Moroccan-Spanish fighter Mouhcine Chafi by decision in their lightweight Muay Thai battle.

George Jarvis shoots for lightweight Muay Thai world title in next match

George Jarvis seeks to take his Muay Thai journey to the top as he goes for a world title in his scheduled match next month.

The Lumpini Crawley standout will challenge for the lightweight Muay Thai world title against reigning divisional king Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34 on Aug. 11. It will be the headlining contest of the event set to go down at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In shooting for the world title, George Javis will be taking cue from a four-fight winning streak that solidified his standing as a bona-fide contender for the lightweight Muay Thai gold.

Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 34 will mark the third time that Surinamese-Dutch champion Eersel will be defending the world title he won in October 2022.

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

