“I’m going to Sydney for that fight” - Sean Strickland’s mysterious post leaves fans convinced of UFC 293 clash with Israel Adesanya

Fans believe a cryptic message from Sean Strickland could suggest he will fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

On September 9, Adesanya is expected to defend his UFC middleweight title in Sydney, Australia. The question is, who will he be fighting? The number one-ranked middleweight contender, Dricus Du Plessis, reportedly won’t be ready for a short turnaround after defeating Robert Whittaker on July 8.

As a result, there was widespread speculation about Strickland potentially earning the opportunity. Rumors began spreading about the UFC not being interested in the controversial middleweight fighting for the title next.

Strickland flipped the script by posting a photo on Twitter of himself on the treadmill with the caption saying:

“Hello darkness my old friend.... I've come to talk to you again.. f*ck”

Strickland’s Twitter post led fans to believe he could be fighting Adesanya at UFC 293. The comment section was filled with encouraging responses, including the following people saying:

“Sean you fighting Izzy right because I’m going to Sydney for that fight”

“Title shot? Or you just got invited to a short notice wedding and wanna look your best.”

“So the fight is on?”

“Izzy fight confirmed”

“So you are fighting for the title”

Sean Strickland reflects on his willingness to fight whoever and whenever the UFC needs

Sean Strickland has fought and won twice in 2023. He began the calendar year by securing a unanimous decision win against Nassourdine Imavov on less than a week’s notice. On July 1, Strickland took out rising contender Abus Magomedov with a second-round TKO.

Strickland recently reflected on his willingness to accept unfavorable fights by saying this on Twitter:

“UFC history Sean fight this good guy on a 2 day notice. "Sure" Sean fight this guy we want to be the next big name in the top 5 if he beats you. "Sure" Sean we might have you fly across the world on a 5 week notice to fight the Chinese Champion. "Sure" LMAO.........”

Before defeating Imavov and Magomedov, Sean Strickland suffered back-to-back disappointing losses against Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier. Luckily for him, he’s bounced back and earned the number six ranking in the UFC middleweight division.

Only time will tell if Strickland gets the opportunity to fight Israel Adesanya in September.

