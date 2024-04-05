"I'm going to be technically better than him" - Tye Ruotolo outlines his path to victory against 'amazing' Izaak Michell

Tye Ruotolo is excited to test himself against his upcoming opponent at ONE Fight Night 21 based on what he has seen from him in the past.

On April 5 at Lumpinee Stadium, his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship will be on the line for the first time.

Having won the belt back at ONE Fight Night 16 with a decision win over Magomed Abdulkadirov, the newly crowned world champion named several potential contenders that were on his hit list.

Amongst them was Aussie grappler Izaak Michell who will be making his ONE Championship debut in this world title contest.

In an interview with CountFilms TV ahead of fight night, Tye gave props to his opponent but said that in his opinion, he holds a slight edge in every department:

"I think that I just have the better technique, you know, in my guard and in the wrestling department or overall. Not to take anything away from him, he's amazing at what he does."

Tye continued to give his opponent flowers in his follow-up comments, where he stacked more praise on Michell:

"He's a beast, he's aggressive, but I think wherever the match goes I'm going to be technically better than him in the most humble way possible."

Watch the full interview below:

Tye Ruotolo is confident ahead of ONE Fight Night 21

It's not necessarily surprising to see Tye Ruotolo be confident ahead of the first defense of his welterweight title.

That being said, it was the world champion himself who called for Izaak Michell to come and challenge him after being impressed by his game.

This contest is a big jump for Michell to try and come into the promotion and take out the top guy in the division right from the jump.

It also doesn't appear that the champion is going to take his eye off the ball anytime soon and a motivated Ruotolo, be it Kade or Tye, is indeed a dangerous prospect.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

