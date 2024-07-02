“I’m going out on my own terms” - Liam Harrison takes his career by the reins ahead of highly anticipated comeback fight

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom was never going to allow himself to go silently into the night.

The 38-year-old striking veteran says he fully intends to end his career on his own terms.

Harrison has been sitting on the sidelines for two years now, after he suffered a near-career ending knee injury in a mid-2022 world title tiff against Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

During this lengthy rehabilitation period, there were many points Harrison could have called it quits on his career. But he's back now, and ready to pick up where he left off.

'Hitman' told Sky Sports MMA Club in a recent interview:

"I’m going out on my own terms, I’m not going to be forced out of it. Especially the injury that would have come from another fight. Nong-O nearly snapped my kneecap in half. That would have been devastating to retire on those terms because someone injured me."

Harrison says his knee is a hundred percent now, and he's excited to perform on the global stage of ONE Championship again. Fans won't have to wait long to see 'Hitman' back in action.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison to face Thai icon Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver

Former ONE world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom is set to see action against Thai icon 'The Man Who Yields to No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver, in ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to U.S. soil.

The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Liam Harrison's next fight.

