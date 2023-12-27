“One of the toughest fights I’ve had” – Seksan looks back at ‘difficult’ nail-biting win over River Daz

Seksan capped off an incredible year in ONE Championship by securing his eighth consecutive win of 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The Thai striking legend wasn’t sure whether he would compete ever again coming into this year prior to his move to ONE Championship, and that only makes his stand-out year one of the best stories in the promotion.

His final contest of this run ended up being one of his most difficult, as he went up against River Daz at ONE Friday Fights 46 on September 22.

The battle-hardened veteran proved his status by coming back from some adversity in the opening round where he had an uphill battle after hitting the floor.

Coming through the contest and getting his hand raised via split decision, it was a difficult test for Seksan that summed up the incredible tenacity he has shown throughout the year.

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ reflected on the fight during an interview with ONE Championship, where he revealed that the contest lived up to his expectations ahead of it:

“I knew that it wouldn’t be an easy fight. I think it’s one of the toughest fights I’ve had inside of ONE. I know he trained very hard to fight against me so I kind of predicted that it would be one of my most difficult fights.”

Seksan is a certified legend

Combat sports is a young man’s game and it’s incredibly rare to see fighters have the kind of success that Seksan has achieved late in their careers.

Storybook endings don’t come around for most people, who dedicate themselves to the highest highs and lowest lows that this career path brings.

If the Thai legend still wishes to hang up the gloves for good in the near future, there will be nothing but admiration after the incredible curtain call tour that he has been on this year.

Ending the year with eight consecutive wins does justice to his incredible career.

