ONE Friday Fights 46 early results from Bangkok: Seksan goes to war with River Daz

ONE Championship closes the book on an incredible 2023 with ONE Friday Fights 46.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, fans will be treated to arguably the best main event of the year as reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai puts his title on the line against former kickboxing king and fellow fan favorite, Superbon.

Kicking off the final event of the year with a bang, Suriyanlek scored a walk-off knockout in the opening seconds of the second round against Yodkritsada. The 27-year-old moved to 4-1 under the ONE Championship banner.

Chorfah kept the second-round finishes coming by shocking Japanese standout Eisaku Ogasawara with a beautifully placed right hand down the middle that put his opponent down for the count. Chorfah has now won three straight fights in ONE Championship

Suablack wasn’t interested in waiting till the second round to score his own highlight-reel finish. He made it four in a row with a brutal body shot KO against Craig Coakley in the third bout of the evening. With the victory, Suablack earned himself a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship courtesy of CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Jaosuayai scored a second career victory over Petsukumvit following a three-round barnburner inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. He was declared the winner via a majority decision, moving to 4-1 in ONE Championship. Both fighters earned a ฿350,000 bonus for their efforts courtesy of CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Kulabdam ended the three-fight win streak of Fariyar Aminipour with a brutal shot to the liver that put the Iranian down in the very first round. The two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion has now won three fights in a row with ONE Championship.

Teen sensation Nabil Anane scored the biggest win of his Muay Thai career thus far, claiming a unanimous decision victory over ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK.Saenchai.

Leading off the pay-per-view portion of ONE Friday Fights 46, Seksan earned his eighth straight win in ONE Championship via a closely contested split decision scrap against Aussie striker River Daz.

