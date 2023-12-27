“I would give him a 10” – Seksan gives River Daz perfect rating for blazing display in three-round war

Seksan had nothing but positive things to say about his ONE Friday Fights 46 opponent, River Daz.

After impressively dispatching his first seven opponents, ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ faced perhaps his toughest test to date when he stepped inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a three-round scrap with Aussie standout River Daz.

Looking to build off a unanimous decision win over Nonthakit Tor Morsri in his last outing, Daz came into the promotion’s final event of the year looking to make a statement.

While he may have found himself on the wrong side of a very close split decision, it’s safe to say that Daz delivered the goods, earning the respect of both the fans and his opponent.

Seksan said in an interview with ONE Championship following the fight:

“I would give him a 10. I think he did an excellent job at coming to fight with me.”

Are Seksan and Liam Harrison destined to cross paths?

With his win over River Daz, Seksan is now 8-0 under the ONE Championship banner and has eclipsed more than 200 wins in his already iconic career. What comes next for the four-time Muay Thai world champion is anyone’s guess, but there is at least one man who would love to share the ring with ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ before he hangs up his gloves.

British striking sensation Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison is a few short weeks away from his long-awaited return to the Circle. Ahead of his clash with John Lineker in the art of eight limbs at ONE Fight Night 18, Harrison told SCMP MMA that a scrap with Seksan is on his shortlist of must-make fights.

“So I think there’s some fights out there for me,” Harrison said. “But what really excites me is Seksan, and I don't say that out of disrespect, I say it out of love and admiration because he's a f*cking legend and he's been one of my favorites for years.”

