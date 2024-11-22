"I'm going to try and be like Mike Tyson" - Nico Carrillo looks to emulate boxing legend in Superlek clash

Like many martial artists who get inspired to train at a young age, Nico Carrillo is a student of some of the best fighters to have ever laced up the gloves.

The Scottish striker and number two ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender has no problem admitting that, for many years, he wore his influences on his sleeve.

Trying to copy the best in the world at what they do has helped him develop and develop over the years into the well-rounded and elite competitor you see today.

In a recent interview on the Leather'd Podcast, 'King of the North' broke down and explained how he would channel the all-time greats to learn their styles and what made them so effective:

Trending

"Even if I'm taking leg kicks and all that, I'm still going to shoulder roll, and I'm just going to work on my boxing, and then the next day, I'm going to try and be like Mike Tyson, and I'm going to bob and weave, and I'm going to (do a) haymaker. I'm not going to do any kicking. And then I would watch Saenchai. He's like the absolute greatest of all time when it comes to Muay Thai. I'm going to try his style. I'm going to shuffle my feet and kick."

Nico Carrillo continued, adding one more influence that he has spent time emulating to round out all aspects of his game:

"Then I watch Petchboonchu, who's the greatest clincher of our generation, and no matter where I was in sparring, I would just rush in at the clinch. And that's what I've done throughout my full career. I would just watch these amazing people and emulate their style to success."

Watch the full interview below:

This versatility is key for Nico Carrillo at ONE 170

Nico Carrillo is a big physical threat with dynamite in his hands. But that alone might not be enough to get the win in his next fight.

At ONE 170, he challenges Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on January 24.

Beating the Thai striker at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand will require the challenger to adapt in the fight and keep his opponent guessing which his versatility is crucial to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback