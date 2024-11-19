  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Nico Carrillo credits his striking to boxing titans Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez: "How I have the style that I have today"

Nico Carrillo credits his striking to boxing titans Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez: "How I have the style that I have today"

By Kyle Dimond
Modified Nov 19, 2024 00:50 GMT
Nico Carrillo looks up to the likes of Mayweather (Left) and Canelo (Right)
Nico Carrillo looks up to the likes of Mayweather (Left) and Canelo (Right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Nico Carrillo credits the style that you now see him apply in ONE Championship's bantamweight Muay Thai division to his biggest influences.

Like many young martial artists, the Scottish striker was inspired by some of the all-time greats of his era as he was growing up.

Alongside watching the best of the best in Muay Thai, he had a huge passion for watching the masters of their craft in boxing.

Nico Carrillo spoke about this and how it shaped him as a fighter during a recent appearance on the Leather'd Podcast, where he named Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez as key figures:

also-read-trending Trending
"That's literally how I have the style that I have today. Because when I was younger, I was totally obsessed. And what I would do is I always watch all the greats. Now, when people say the greats, I think Muay Thai, but I watched others."

'King of the North' continued:

"Obviously, Muay Thai as well, but I loved boxing, so I did, and I would always watch Floyd Mayweather. I would always watch Saul Canelo Alvarez. And what I would do is, when I was like, kind of 15-16 just getting better at Thai boxing, I would watch them. And every time I go into the gym and spar, I say to myself, all you're going to do is what they've done."

Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover

Nico Carrillo will look to reach the same heights in his career

The two big influences that Nico Carrillo mentioned in his career met inside the ring way back in 2013 when Floyd Mayweather put his undefeated record on the line against the rising Mexican star, Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez may have lost that fight but sharing the stage with the best in the world only made him better as a result.

At ONE 170 on Jan. 24, Carrillo will look to continue his rapid rise to the top when he takes on potentially the best striker on the planet today, Superlek Kiatmoo9, who will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in the co-main event.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी