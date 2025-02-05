“I’m going to do way more than this” - Jordan Estupinan vows to reach greater heights after rousing ONE debut

Colombian Muay Thai sensation 'Panda Kick' Jordan Estupinan promises to realize his full potential in the world's largest martial arts organization following his latest win.

Estupinan took care of business against fellow rising star Freddie Haggerty at ONE 170 a couple of weeks ago in Bangkok. The 22-year-old defeated the Englishman via unanimous decision after three exciting rounds of action.

Speaking to LeapFrog Fight TV in a recent post-fight interview, Estupinan said the best is yet to come. The Colombian star said:

"I’m very happy for the victory, I’m very happy with what we did together. I’ve shown you just a little bit of what I can do, and I’m going to do way more than this."

ONE 170, which took place in Bangkok, Thailand at the Impact Arena last Friday, Jan. 24, electrified a passionate Thai crowd.

Fans in the US and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a replay of all the action on-demand.

Jordan Estupinan has a message for fans back home in Colombia: "We hope we made you proud"

22-year-old 'Panda Kick' Jordan Estupinan stepped into the ONE Championship ring in late January not only looking for victory on the biggest global stage but also to represent his home country of Colombia.

Both Jordan and his twin brother Johan were victorious at ONE 170. Jordan told Nick Atkin he had a message for his fans back home after the fight.

'Panda Kick' said:

"Hi all to all our people back in Colombia, not only Colombia, but Latin America. We guys are out here representing you, and we hope we made you proud."

