"I'm gonna buy house for my mother" - Timur Valiev shares how he plans to spend his UFC bonus

UFC bantamweight fighter Timur Valiev took to Twitter to reveal what he plans to do with the UFC bonus he won for putting on the 'Fight of the Night' with Raoni Barcelos at UFC Vegas 30.

Iam so happy to won my first @ufc bonus . Now iam gonna buy house for my mother . Dream come true pic.twitter.com/VKIHvP9Poz — Timur Valiev (@timurvaliev_df) June 27, 2021

"I am so happy to won my first UFC bonus. Now I am gonna buy house for my mother . Dream come true." said Timur Valiev.

'Lucky' fought Barcelos in a back-and-forth fight that lasted the entire three rounds. The Dagestani fighter edged out a majority decision victory with the three judges scoring the contest 28-28, 29-28, and 29-28 in Valiev's favor.

Both fighters took home $50,000 for their efforts.

The 'Performance of the Night' bonus was given to Marcin Prachnio and Kennedy Nzechukwu. They also took home $50,000.

Timur Valiev makes a triumphant return to the bantamweight division at UFC Vegas 30

Timur Valiev finally made his debut in the UFC's bantamweight division at UFC Vegas 30. The Dagestani defeated Raoni Barcelos via majority decision on the main card of the UFC event.

'Lucky' previously had two fights in the promotion, but none were at bantamweight.

Timur Valiev's first fight in the UFC was a catchweight bout against Trevin Jones at 140 pounds. 'Lucky' lost the fight via TKO, but the result was later overturned after Jones tested positive for marijuana.

Valiev's second appearance in the octagon was a featherweight bout against Martin Day. The Dagestani gave a masterful performance as he dominated Day for three full rounds. The fight ended in a unanimous decision victory for Valiev as the judges scored the contest 30-25, 30-25, and 30-26.

Valiev is a rising prospect in the UFC who has the potential to achieve great things in the world of MMA. Given the recent surge of European fighters in the world on mixed martial arts, it wouldn't be far-fetched to see Valiev climb to the top of the bantamweight rankings in due time.

Edited by Avinash Tewari