“I’m gonna be consistent with it” – Jonathan Haggerty says he already has trainers to work with for his MMA transition

After retaining his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 19, Jonathan Haggerty said he’s ready to achieve three-sport supremacy in ONE Championship.

The British superstar successfully defended his belt at last Friday’s main event in Thailand with a brilliant comeback TKO win over No.3-ranked bantamweight Felipe ‘Demolition Man’ Lobo.

The hard-earned victory has certainly solidified Haggerty’s status as one of the best pound-for-pound bantamweight strikers in the world. Next on his to-do list is to go after another championship belt.

During his ONE Fight Night 19 in-ring interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, ‘The General’ suggested his transition to MMA has already started:

“I’m gonna be consistent with it. I’m gonna push for it. We’ve already been working behind closed doors and made contacts, links, with people who are ready to work with us.”

With Jonathan Haggerty beating current MMA kingpin Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade by way of knockout for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title last year, and most recently, his victory over Lobo, his hunger to become the next MMA king has just only increased.

Jonathan Haggerty impresses with gritty performance over Felipe Lobo at OFN19

Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty put on the grittiest performance yet in his last Muay Thai outing at OFN19.

Before Haggerty even started competing at bantamweight, his critics and doubters didn’t think he’d have a chance against bigger guys. Without question, Haggerty has silenced them again with a comeback victory against Lobo.

The British champion almost saw the end when Lobo blasted him with a flurry of shots in the first round. The fatigued ‘The General’ sat down against the ropes to recover - the first time Haggerty ever experienced adversity since moving up a weight class.

But Haggerty would have none of it. Bloodied and weary, the young Brit persevered and let the hands go wild until scoring his third straight knockout.

Taking to Instagram, Haggerty reflected upon that significant victory with the caption and image that said:

“When do superheroes leave unscathed? Thank you everyone for the support, it means the world to me ❤️.”

