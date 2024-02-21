WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty lands vengeful knockdown against Felipe Lobo in heated Bangkok world title matchup

Never count Jonathan Haggerty out of a fight.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion stepped back inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on February 17 for a showdown with Brazilian knockout artist Felipe Lobo in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event.

Delivering an early Fight of the Year contender, fans were left in utter shock when Lobo unleashed a flurry of strikes late in the opening round that put Haggerty on the mat. Despite things looking undeniably dire, ‘The General’ answered the count and pressed on, earning some much-needed redemption in the second round with a big left hand that sent Lobo crashing to the canvas.

Haggerty finished things in the third round, scoring yet another highlight-reel finish to retain his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. ‘The General’ has now won his last six fights inside the Circle, with the last three all coming by way of knockout.

Jonathan Haggerty has plenty of options for his next fight

With Haggerty’s first bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense in the books, ONE fans are already chomping at the bit to know what comes next for the British superstar. Following his victory over Felipe Lobo, Haggerty called out Fabricio Andrade — a man he’s already beaten in kickboxing — for a potential ONE bantamweight MMA world title tilt.

Then there’s a potential matchup with the ‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo, a Scottish star in the making with an undefeated record under the ONE banner.

Rumors are also circulating that Haggerty could find himself matched up with current ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 or in a long-awaited trilogy bout with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Needless to say, there are a variety of intriguing matchups available, making Haggerty’s inevitable return to the Circle a can’t-miss event. Which fight do you want to see?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.