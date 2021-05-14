"I'm gonna dedicate this f***ing song called Mask Off" - Tony Ferguson rips Khabib Nurmagomedov apart at the UFC 262 press conference

At the UFC 262 press conference, Tony Ferguson stole the show. Much like on many other occasions, Ferguson brought the heat to the table and even took shots at his long-term rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During the press conference and back-and-forth between the fighters and the media, Tony Ferguson decided to interrupt one of the questions and went off on 'The Eagle'.

Tony Ferguson press conferences are back ladies and gentlemen.#UFC262 pic.twitter.com/gJr6W85Frw — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 13, 2021

The former interim UFC lightweight champion called Nurmagomedov a "b***h" and added that he will dedicate the song Mask Off to the Dagestani.

"He's a f***ing b***h. He's a p***y. Sorry to interrupt you. I'm gonna dedicate this f***ing song called Mask Off. Chase a check, never chase a b***h. That's Khabib."

Throughout various points of his career, Tony Ferguson was set to fight Nurmagomedov. However, after being booked in a bout against each other on six different occasions, Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov never transpired and eventually 'The Eagle' went on to retire from the sport.

At UFC 249, Ferguson was scheduled to fight Nurmagomedov and that would go on to be the final time a fight between the two men was booked by the UFC. Following Ferguson's loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, it was the latter who went on to face Nurmagomedov in the final fight of his career.

Tony Ferguson will fight Beneil Dariush at UFC 262

At the upcoming UFC 262 pay-per-view, Tony Ferguson will face a tough lightweight contender in the form of Beneil Dariush. 'El Cucuy' will aim to end his losing run of two fights by beating Dariush and getting his hand raised once again inside the octagon.

Heading into the fight at UFC 262, Ferguson lost to Justin Gaethje and suffered another defeat to Charles Oliveira in 2020. The Brazilian will be headlining the same card against Michael Chandler for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Tony Ferguson will co-main event against Dariush in what promises to be another exciting fight in the lightweight division.