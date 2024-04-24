"I'm gonna drink lots of secret juice and get on this card" - Welterweight newcomer reacts after UFC 304 is made official

UFC 304 has just been announced by the promotion on its European Instagram page, and if Oban Elliott has his way, it will be the card whereupon he will have his sophomore UFC fight.

The English welterweight had a successful debut back in February when he defeated Val Woodburn via unanimous decision at UFC 297.

Now, Elliott is aiming to extend what has become a six-fight win streak. Unfortunately, of those six wins, he has only one finish, a rear-naked choke which started his purple patch of success. Nevertheless, he will hope to return to finishing fights if he is given the chance to fight on home soil in England.

"Ok f*** being injured I'm gonna drink lots of secret juice and get on this card," he wrote on Instagram.

A screenshot of Oban Elliott's comment

UFC 304 takes place in Manchester, England, and will likely serve as the promotion's marquee card across the pond. There is still no official news on headliners or even a single matchup to be featured on the card. Given the lack of hype behind Elliott, he could serve the card well in the prelims.

The UFC rarely stacks its undercards, and it is often used as a showcase for promotional newcomers, rising prospects, struggling veterans desperate to return to the win column, or middle-of-the-pack fighters. The card is set for July 27, and tickets will be on sale starting June 7.

As for its venue, UFC 304 takes place at Co-op Live, an indoor arena in the city with a seated capacity of 20,500. It marks the first time the UFC has ever hosted an event at the venue.

UFC 304 potential headliners

While nothing has been announced, confirmed or made official regarding a main event, a possible fight to feature on UFC 304 is Paddy Pimblett vs. Renato Moicano, with 'The Baddy' having called for the bout in the promotion's next English event. As far as possible headliners are concerned, there's Tom Aspinall.

The interim heavyweight champion has not had a fight since his UFC 295 knockout of Sergei Pavlovich. He has been chasing a unification bout with undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who has seemed less than interested in taking on the Englishman.

Exactly who Aspinall could face at the event is unknown, but a possible rematch with Curtis Blaydes could be on the cards. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Leon Edwards welterweight title defense against Belal Muhammad could also be in play.