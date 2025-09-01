"I’m gonna find this big head again" - Magomed Ankalaev mocks Alex Pereira’s wrestling prep ahead of their rematch at UFC 320

Magomed Ankalaev is not impressed by Alex Pereira’s new wrestling drills ahead of their title rematch at UFC 320. The UFC light heavyweight champion brushed aside footage of Pereira training with multiple grappling partners and insisted the fight will again be decided on his terms.Pereira posted a video of stuffing takedowns from multiple sparring partners in preparation for the upcoming rematch. Ankalaev reacted to the post on X, writing:&quot;This guy bring Punch Taxi driver to help him with Wrestling. You don't need to worry about wrestling, I'm gonna find this big head again&quot;.Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:Their first meeting at UFC 313 saw Ankalaev take the belt with a unanimous decision. Many expected his wrestling to be the decisive weapon against Pereira’s striking power, but it was his composed stand-up and ability to dictate the tempo that defined the contest.Ankalaev controlled distance, pressured effectively against the cage, and neutralized Pereira’s knockout threats. Now heading into the Oct. 4 main event at T-Mobile Arena, Ankalaev carries a record of 21-1-1 and the confidence of someone who has thrived in rematches.He previously delivered more convincing wins in his rematches against Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba. As for Pereira, he has the opportunity to rectify his mistakes in the first fight and reclaim the light heavyweight throne with a better performance.Magomed Ankalaev expects Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 320 to be much easierMagomed Ankalaev believes his rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 320 will favor him even more than their first fight. The Russian champion defeated Pereira by unanimous decision at UFC 313 to capture the light heavyweight belt.He enters the Oct. 4 main event in Las Vegas confident that Pereira’s adjustments will not be enough. He also believes that his experience will lead to a clear and more decisive outcome.Speaking about the rematch in an interview with Ushatayk, Ankalaev said:&quot;I think the rematch will be much easier than the first fight because statistics always show that fighting me in a rematch is very dangerous. I think we'll prove again that it's not a good idea to face me in a rematch. I'll do whatever it takes to dominate. If I need to wrestle, I'll wrestle. If I need to strike, I'll strike. I don’t think we'll have problems anywhere. [H/t: Championship Rounds]&quot;He added:&quot;If it's possible, I won't try to take him down because he's expecting it. But let him prepare, that's fine. I actually want him to come into this fight 100 percent, so there are no questions about the outcome. I don't want to hear talk like last time about him not being ready or something not being done. I want him to be in great shape so that after our fight, he has no excuses.&quot;