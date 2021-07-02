"I’m gonna give him a lot of pressure" - Ciryl Gane remains confident in his chances of beating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Ciryl Gane seems prepared for his upcoming title showdown against Derrick Lewis. The rising heavyweight contender recently spoke about how dangerous Lewis can be in terms of his hard-hitting power.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Ciryl Gane said that Lewis is capable of putting his opponent down with one shot. However, Gane is confident in his chances against 'The Black Beast' and believes he will be able to defend himself against Lewis' style of fighting.

Despite Lewis' massive power, Ciryl Gane thinks he will be able to pressure 'The Black Beast' like he recently did against Alexander Volkov. The French heavyweight is confident about his chances of taking Lewis into deep waters.

“...some people say he doesn’t have fight IQ, doesn’t have some skills. But he knows what he has, and he can use it very well. I think this guy is really dangerous. But I think we’re gonna pressure him like we did Volkov. We’re gonna make it in deep water, I’m gonna give him a lot of pressure.”

You can check out the interview here:

Gane also thinks Lewis won't be able to touch him and feels he has the skills to tackle 'The Black Beast' inside the octagon.

“This guy is very dangerous, we know that. Like Jairzinho, a little bit, when this guy touches you just one time, you’re down. And that’s very dangerous, but I think we’re gonna manage that style, touch him, and he’ll never touch me. I think I have the skills to do that."

Ciryl Gane will face Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

The UFC recently confirmed that Ciryl Gane will face Derrick Lewis for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 265. The decision was definitely a surprise for most fans, considering the fact that Francis Ngannou only recently won the UFC heavyweight title.

However, the winner at UFC 265 will fight Ngannou in an undisputed heavyweight title bout. A victory for Lewis would lead to a rematch between him and Ngannou at some point later in 2021.

