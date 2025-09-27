  • home icon
  "I'm gonna leave no doubts for everybody" - Alex Pereira claims he was only 40% in first fight with Magomed Ankalaev

"I’m gonna leave no doubts for everybody" - Alex Pereira claims he was only 40% in first fight with Magomed Ankalaev

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 27, 2025 07:15 GMT
Alex Pereira recalls physical challenges in his last fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Alex Pereira recalls physical challenges in his last fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Alex Pereira recently opened up about his first fight against Magomed Ankalaev and claimed that he was only "40%" of himself in that clash. Pereira also expressed confidence in his physical state heading into their rematch.

In their first encounter at UFC 313 in March, Ankalaev defeated Pereira via unanimous decision after five rounds of action and became the new king of the light heavyweight division. The two are set to throw down again in the main event of the UFC 320 card next month.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, 'Poatan' recalled being physically compromised in their first fight and said:

"Dealing with that is not cool, but honestly, if I put together everything that was going on with me, and I'm not going to say it right now, it makes me even happier that I was able to fight [and] to do the fight that I did with everything that was going on with me."
He continued:

"Of course, I'm not happy with the loss, but knowing my potential in life and the way that I fought, I'm surprised that I was even able to fight with everything that was going on... Honestly, I was about 40% in that fight on that night. Obviously, it's going to be much more this time. But [even] if I'm only 50%, that 10% is going to make such a difference that I'm going to leave no doubt for anybody."
Alex Pereira gets honest about a potential Magomed Ankalaev trilogy fight

Alex Pereira doesn't see himself fighting Magomed Ankalaev for a third time. The former light heavyweight champion recently shared his thoughts on a potential trilogy fight against Ankalaev.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Pereira made it clear that he would be done with Ankalaev after their rematch at UFC 320 and said:

"I think the story will be over. It's obviously out of my control. It's up to the UFC. If they want to do it again, I'll fight anyone. To be honest, from everything we've seen, I think with him losing, I don't think he's going to fight for the title anymore." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
