"I’m gonna make this man pay with his life" - When an enraged Conor McGregor threatened to kill UFC rival in the octagon 

UFC superstar Conor McGregor certainly lives up to his moniker, 'The Notorious'. The Irishman is known for his skills on the mic as much as he is known for his skills inside the octagon.

However, at times, the former two-division champion's trash-talk crosses all possible boundaries. McGregor's verbal tirade reached new heights during the ceremonial weigh-ins of his highly anticipated UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

For context, the Irishman was nothing but respectful when the duo met inside the octagon earlier that year at UFC 257. Although McGregor suffered a knockout loss to 'The Diamond' in the fight, he kept his composure all the way through.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Poirier later accused McGregor of having failed to deliver on a promised donation towards his charity. Prior to UFC 257, the Irishman had pledged $500,000 towards Poirier's Good Fight Foundation.

Naturally, Conor McGregor's energy was much different leading up to the third fight. During the weigh-ins for UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, an enraged McGregor delivered a vicious death threat to his opponent, saying:

"In 16 hours' time, this man is going to learn that when you disrespect a person’s kindness and take it as a weakness, you must pay. Tomorrow night, I’m gonna make this man pay with his life, and I mean it. You’re dead in that octagon tomorrow night."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below:

When Dustin Poirier said it was "smooth sailing" fighting a respectful Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is considered one of the best trash-talkers in MMA history. Hence, seeing a respectful McGregor during his UFC 257 fight against Dustin Poirier was a pleasant surprise.

However, the lack of the Irishman's usual mind games seemed to have given Poirier an edge in the fight.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, 'The Diamond' was asked how it was to fight a respectful McGregor. Apparently, it made things easier for the former interim lightweight champion. He said:

"Dude, you know fighting is hectic already. You are about to go in there for 25 minutes, and you've been training so [hard]. You know what's on the line, so it's just a lot of pressure. Just it being a little bit more calm, for me, was smooth sailing man."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Catch the full JRE episode below: