"I'm not gonna prey on anyone's downfall" - Kamaru Usman offers blunt take on Belal Muhammad's humbling loss at UFC 315

Kamaru Usman recently shared his honest thoughts on Belal Muhammad's humbling loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 last Saturday. Della Maddalena earned a unanimous decision win to dethrone Muhammad in the latter's first welterweight title defense.

Usman and Muhammad have been at odds and had several back-and-forth exchanges after 'Remember the Name' defeated Leon Edwards to capture the welterweight championship. The Chiago native even appeared on Usman's podcast, which has yet to be released after they reportedly got into a physical altercation during the episode.

In the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman told co-host Henry Cejudo that he wasn't celebrating Muhammad's loss despite their animosity. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' mentioned that he could relate to a champion trying to sell a fight, but believes he overlooked what Della Maddalena is capable of. He said:

"Why would I be happy because [Muhammad] lost? I hadn't fought him yet. We weren't the best of friends, that doesn't mean I'm happy that he lost... It's difficult to work so hard to get in there and fall short. I'm not gonna prey on anyone's downfall. But on the flip side, I will say, why are you not paying too much attention to [Della Maddalena]? 'And I ain't even gonna take him down, I'mma Canelo hands', where I'm like, 'This dude ain't no joke.'"

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments regarding Belal Muhammad below:

Henry Cejudo agrees with Kamaru Usman's assessment of Belal Muhammad's loss

Henry Cejudo also chimed in with his views on Belal Muhammad's welterweight title loss to Jack Della Maddalena and echoed Kamaru Usman's sentiments.

In the aforementioned clip, Cejudo mentioned that he believes ego got the best of Muhammad and clouded his judgement when promoting the fight and his eventual strategy for Della Maddalena:

"It's gonna be a little bit of humble pie for [Muhammad] cause he was talking about, 'Oh, you gonna see my hands like Canelo. I'm not gonna shoot a takedown'. That's ego, bro. It bit him in the a**. I truly do like [Muhammad], but man, it's not good when people start kind of giving the game plan if they're really gonna stick to it."

Check out the full episode of Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's Pound 4 Pound podcast below:

