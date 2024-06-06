"I'm gonna put him out" - Denis Puric says Rodtang won't be doing his usual antics in their ONE 167 collision

The Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand is set to welcome ONE Championship's biggest names on Friday, June 7 at ONE 167 and Muay Thai veteran Denis Puric will figure in a potential Fight of the Night contender in the co-main event.

Puric's opponent will be ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but it will have no world title implications as their bout will be under kickboxing rules.

'The Bosnian Menace' has been angling to share the Circle with Rodtang and now that he has it within his grasp, Puric is convinced that the Thai star will regret fighting him.

In an Instagram video posted by ONE Championship, Denis Puric stated:

Trending

"If he drops his hands and does the taunting things with me, it's not going to be pretty. I'm the hardest hitter in this division. Nobody hits harder than me. If I just land a nice shot, I know I'm going to put him out."

Rodtang does have a tendency to taunt his opponents to goad them into an all-out firefight, though 'The Iron Man' would be smart in not doing so against a proven knockout artist like Puric.

Denis Puric shares why he has no predictions for ONE 167 outcome

It is almost always expected that fighters will call their shots ahead of a fight, but Denis Puric is refusing to do so against Rodtang.

Puric explained why in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I'm not gonna throw predictions out here because every time I do, I jinx myself. So I'm going to go there, perform the best I can, and, at the end of the fight, I will come out with my hand raised."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.