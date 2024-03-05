"I'm gonna release the hounds" - Francis Ngannou's coach reveals that facing Tyson Fury shrugged off "insecurities" before Anthony Joshua fight

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou's coach Dewey Cooper recently spoke on how 'The Predator's' fight against Tyson Fury has proven beneficial for his upcoming encounter against Anthony Joshua.

Ahead of the clash, Cooper joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. The coach explained that before his boxing debut against 'the Gypsy King,' there were several uncertainties as to how Ngannou would perform in the new sport.

Cooper added that the experience of going the distance against Fury inside the squared circle was very valuable for Ngannou. According to Cooper, this meant that Ngannou would be able to pace himself better, and that he would not have to constrain 'The Predator' against 'AJ.' He said:

"There was a lot of unknowns. [Ngannou's] first fight... first fight out to have to go 10 rounds is a huge task. So, there were some insecurities there. We were confident but to truly know, no one did... This time, the experience he's gained from going 30 minutes against Tyson Fury was so valuable. This camp was a much better camp. He looked way better, way sharper, way improved in every aspect... We know he can go a strong 10 [rounds] this time... I'm gonna release the hounds. I'm not gonna try to slow him down like last time."

Check out his comments from the 1:10 mark below:

Tyson Fury speaks on Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury has shared his thoughts on the upcoming encounter between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'The Gypsy King' recently sat down for a chat with The Stomping Ground where he weighed in on the fight. Fury said that in the heavyweight clash, both fighters stood a good chance of emerging victorious and he was looking forward to watching the whole event.

"I don't know and I don't care, to be honest. I'm going to go... Whatever happens, happens. The best man will win on the night. They're heavyweight giants, aren't they, so anyone can win. Some good, brilliant fights, actually, on Friday. I'm looking forward to the bill, the whole bill."

Check out Tyson Fury's comments on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou below (starting at the 13:24 mark):