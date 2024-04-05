"I'm gonna risk everything" - Marat Grigorian says it doesn't matter how he takes the win against Superbon

Kickboxing superstar Marat Grigorian has one objective going into his world title rematch against Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Between 2018 and 2024, legendary strikers Superbon and Grigorian have waged war against each other twice in their respective careers.

Heading into their third match on Friday for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, Grigorian is settled on realizing his dreams by ending his 1-1 rivalry against Superbon no matter the risk.

In a pre-fight interview with ONE, the Armenian icon said:

"This year I am gonna risk everything. I really need and want to win. That's all there is. The only thing in my mind is to beat him. Finish or not, it doesn't matter how it will end. I just want to win."

Marat Grigorian regrettably lost to Superbon in their last encounter by decision at ONE championship's 10-year anniversary extravaganza, ONE X, in March 2022. They both put on five sensational rounds from start to end, but Superbon edged the victory to retain his position as the top featherweight of the sport.

Grigorian fought in one more bout soon after, which then led him to another world title bout against current featherweight kickboxing, Chingiz Allazov. Unfortunately, he was also overpowered by Allazov after five intense rounds. Therefore, there's no other option for Grigorian than to turn those losses into wins, starting tomorrow at ONE Friday Fights 58 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

"Every day we are training" - Marat Grigorian leaves no stone unturned in preparation for rematch with Superbon

Marat Grigorian understands there's no room for error anymore when he squares off with his Thai rival.

Suspecting that a bad recovery led to his demise in their rematch, Grigorian has taken every precaution to ensure he is in good, stable condition for tomorrow's fight. That also includes surrounding himself with a great support team to help him prepare for his biggest rival.

Speaking to ONE, the 32-year-old said:

"Every day, we are training or working on some different game plan. It's heavy, and we're sparring a lot of times."

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available live on pay-per-view.

