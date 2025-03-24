“I'm gonna show another KO” - New interim kickboxing king Masaaki Noiri’s message to Superbon ahead of inevitable unification bout

Following his successful conquest of the interim featherweight kickboxing world title last Sunday, Masaaki Noiri is now eyeing next a unification bout against reigning divisional king Superbon. And he's vowing to have another spectacular knockout finish when the opportunity comes.

Ad

The veteran Japanese kickboxer was one of the big winners at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

He scored an impressive TKO victory in the third round over Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai to become the latest titleholder on ONE Championship's roster of champions.

At the post-event press conference for ONE 172, Masaaki Noiri spoke about his next plans, including a unification bout against Superbon. He promised to come up with another KO victory.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

"And for Superbon. I cannot say anything at this moment, but if I have the opportunity, I will show the KO, and in any fight next time I'm gonna show another KO, knock out. Thank you."

Watch the press conference below:

Ad

At ONE 172, Masaaki Noiri encountered early trouble against Tawanchai, who made inroads with his kicks and punches.

But the Japanese star stayed the course and patient, landing a solid left to the chin following a ferocious exchange late in the third round that sent Tawanchai to the mat. The Thai star managed to beat the count but only got punished further after as Noiri went for the finish with a flurry of strikes that eventually forced the referee to stop the contest soon after.

Ad

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri continues turnaround at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri's victory at ONE 172 was a continuation of his turnaround after losing his first two matches in ONE Championship last year.

The win that netted him the ONE interim featherweight world title was in follow-up to his breakthrough win back in January where he knocked out Shakir Al-Tekreeti of Iraq.

Ad

Noiri also scored a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong with his win over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172, one of four who were rewarded with the hefty incentive on fight night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.