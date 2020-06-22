"I’m gonna slap him when I see him" - Bobby Green has a bone to pick with James Vick

UFC lightweight Bobby Green has a bone to pick with James Vick, and the former wants to do it inside the Octagon in a potential lightweight clash in the near future.

Green returned to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN 11 this Saturday and performed brilliantly, picking up a decision win over Clay Guida. Vick kept an eye on the fight and right after the scrap concluded, he took to Twitter to challenge Green to a fight. Vick said that there was a time when he was ranked above Bobby Green and the latter used to call him out frequently.

I remember when I was winning fights Bobby Green was ranked significantly below me and on a losing streak but kept calling me out like I was scared of him lol of course then the fight didn't make sense then but I bet now that I'm on a losing streak his ass wouldn't dare fight me. — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) June 21, 2020

Bobby Green threatens to slap James Vick

During the post-fight press conference following UFC on ESPN 11, Bobby Green was asked to respond to Vick's challenge and he said he'd gladly fight the latter. Green also threatened to slap Vick the next time they see each other.

“You tell him I’m gonna slap him when I see him. Tell him to bring it on!”

Vick doesn't seem to care much about Bobby Green's threat though; he tweeted "Yeah right" in response to the threat.

His victory over Guida gave Bobby Green a new lease of life as he bounced back from consecutive decision losses to Francisco Trinaldo and Drakkar Klose. James Vick, on the other hand, is on a dismal four-fight losing streak. It began with a knockout loss to current interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje, followed by a decision loss to Paul Felder and a knockout loss against Dan Hooker. Vick's most recent defeat came against Niko Price in his debut in the welterweight division.