"I'm gonna top it" - Conor McGregor promises to outshine his UFC 205 performance in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has admitted that he is a better version of the one that fans saw at UFC 205 in his fight against Eddie Alvarez. The Irishman has claimed he is at an evolutionary level and feels like he is coming full circle.

During the UFC 264 press conference, Conor McGregor claimed he looks forward to showcasing this better version of himself in the fight against Dustin Poirier. The former two-division UFC champion added that his performance at the Madison Square Garden in 2016 was the single greatest performance in UFC history.

However, according to Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion has promised to do better than his performance against Alvarez from UFC 205.

"An evolution of that guy, I'm better than that man, you know what I mean? I'm at the evolve and I feel I'm coming full circle, and I look forward to showing it on Saturday night. That night was the single greatest performance in UFC history, widely regarded, the night I won the second world title in Madison Square Garden. This performance on Saturday night, I'm gonna top it."

In 2016, Conor McGregor captured the UFC lightweight title by beating 'The Underground King' Eddie Alvarez. In one of the most one-sided performances of all time, McGregor looked sharper than ever inside the UFC octagon and quite comprehensively won the UFC lightweight title.

However, McGregor's run as UFC lightweight champion didn't live up to expectations, and the title eventually shifted hands to Khabib Nurmagomedov due to inactivity from the Irishman. Since then, McGregor tried to reclaim the belt just once when he fought 'The Eagle' in 2018 but failed to get past the then-champion at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor will edge one step closer to the lightweight title with a win at UFC 264

With a victory in the main event of UFC 264 over Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor will be one step closer to facing current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. McGregor has already made it clear that he is ready to face the Brazilian and is willing to do so once he gets past 'The Diamond' in their highly awaited trilogy fight on July 10th.

UFC president Dana White has maintained that the winner of the UFC 264 main event will be next in line to face 'Do Bronx'. Stylistically, Charles Oliveira may be a bad matchup for the Irishman. However, he must first make it past Dustin Poirier, who is currently the number one-ranked lightweight.

