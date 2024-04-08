"I'm good at what I'm good at" - Zhang Peimian confident Aliff Sor Dechapan stood no chance against him

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Zhang Peimian returned to the win column with a convincing performance inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Chinese striker was looking to bounce back from his closely contested split decision loss last time out to Rui Botelho.

This time around, he made sure there was no room for debate when he faced Malaysian-Thai phenom Aliff Sor Dechapan.

Aliff had put together an impressive winning streak on the promotion's ONE Friday Fights series but crucially in this match-up, it stood no chance against Zhang's technical brilliance.

Making the jump to face Peimian in kickboxing was always going to be a big ask for the young Thai competitor and it proved to be decisive on the night.

The victor told Nick Atkin in an interview for Sportskeeda that his experience in kickboxing was vital on April 5:

"Aliff is a great fighter. However, in kickboxing, in my division, I'm good at what I'm good at. Aliff couldn't throw the elbows, he couldn't throw the clinches. So everything was hard for him."

Watch the full interview below:

Zhang Peimian will have eyes on a huge match-up in his division

Zhang Peimian will always have his run in ONE Championship linked to one other competitor.

Back at ONE 162 in 2022, Peimian went up against the debuting Jonathan Di Bella as they faced off for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing title.

Di Bella was victorious on that day but the fight came right down to the wire, setting up a rematch down the line between them.

Unfortunately, Di Bella was set to be on the card this past Friday but an illness led to his fight with Prajanchai being pulled from the card.

You can be sure that Peimian will have a close eye on that fight getting rebooked so that he can set his sights on the world championship once again.

