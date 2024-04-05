WATCH: Chinese star Zhang Peimian’s clinical and head-splitting power against Russian slugger Aslanbek Zikreev

Chinese star Zhang Peimian put his impeccable kicking skills on display during his clash with Russian standout Aslanbek Zikreev.

Making his promotional debut in 2022, 'Fighting Rooster' won back-to-back bouts in impressive fashion, including a picture-perfect three-round performance against Zikreev, a former Russian and European Muay Thai champion.

Ahead of Peimian's return to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 58, ONE Championship is looking back at some of the highlights from the one-time ONE world title challenger's sophomore appearance.

”Fighting Rooster“ is ready for BATTLE. Can Zhang Peimian stop the rise of Aliff on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

After coming up on the wrong side of a questionable split decision against Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 16, Zhang Peimian is determined to climb back into the win column when he meets budding Thai-Malaysian star Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Friday Fights 58 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It will be Aliff's fifth appearance under the ONE banner. Thus far, he is undefeated in the promotion, having dispatched his first four opponents, three coming by way of knockout.

Zhang Peimian hopes a win at ONE Friday Fights 58 will inch him closer to a rematch with Jonathan Di Bella

Zhang Peimian hopes that a big win over Aliff will push him closer toward a rematch with the promotion's reigning strawweight kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Di Bella. During their first meeting at ONE 162, Zhang failed to match the speed of his Canadian-Italian opposition but is confident that he could even the series in a potential rematch.

“I believe I will beat Di Bella," he told the South China Morning Post. "I have enough confidence. Even for this fight, I think I was in perfect condition. The hook and punches were strong, so I think I can beat Di Bella in a rematch.”

Di Bella will also be in action this Friday, April 5, putting his kickboxing crown on the line against the current strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajancha PK.Saenchai.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via watch.onefc.com.

