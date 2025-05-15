“I’m very grateful” - Canadian-Italian sensation Jonathan Di Bella values all the love he’s received from ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella has been thankful for the way ONE Championship has treated him.

After taking a year off between October 2021 and 2022, Di Bella has been fairly active inside the Circle, competing in three high-profile matchups in less than a year.

Along the way, he's earned victories over Rui Botelho and Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao—the latter of which earned him the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Since competing at ONE 172 inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena, Di Bella is enjoying a bit of a break, but he was nothing short of grateful for the opportunities ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong has afforded him. Speaking to Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Di Bella said:

"I’ve been active, Chatri has been keeping me active. I fought in June, December, and now [March] on a big show in Tokyo. So I’m very grateful".

"I’m also happy that it came against a legend in a big arena and in a big event like that. I’m very happy about that."

Jonathan Di Bella is ready for some superfights, once he takes care of some unfinished business with Prajanchai

The next task on Jonathan Di Bella's to-do list is unifying his title with reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai, and (hopefully) becoming the division's undisputed champion once again.

When and where that highly anticipated rematch takes place is yet to be determined, but the Canadian-Italian kickboxer has some pretty big plans once that task is complete. Di Bella added:

"Once I get the belt back, 100 percent. I’d be focused on super fights. That’s my main goal—get the undisputed belt back and then get the big super fights. Super fights will make you a big star".

"I’ve got things to do, but I want to get my belt first, and then I’d be open to super fights."

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

