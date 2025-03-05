"I'm a great ambassador" - Jonathan Haggerty using his status as a ONE world champion to inspire the next generation

British striking superstar Jonathan Haggerty has discovered another motivation to continue pursuing greatness as he wants to be a golden standard to the next wave of fighters who are aiming to be a world champion like him.

In his recent appearance on Inside Fighting's YouTube channel for an interview, Jonathan Haggerty mentioned that he's not only competing for his legacy but also to inspire the next generation, as he explained:

"I feel like I'm a great ambassador for the sport. A great role model for the young up-and-coming kids as well. So that's just my plan, to make sure I motivate the younger generation coming up. I've got a few of the young guys here in Lamai, the Lamai gym here. The young boys have watched me trained. And it's quite motivating, you know. Just giving it that extra push so they can see what it takes to be a champion."

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview here:

'The General' is coming off a unanimous decision win over Wei Rui last February 20 at ONE 171: Qatar card and successfully fended off the challenge of the Chinese contender to retain his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Jonathan Haggerty opens up about his transition to MMA down the line

In the same interview with Inside Fighting, the London native was asked if he's still keen on competing under the mixed martial arts ruleset, and he pretty much confirmed his desire to do so.

However, the 28-year-old sensation is not ready to make it happen soon because he wants to fully focus on Muay Thai and kickboxing at the moment, as he proclaimed:

"Not yet. Not yet, mate. I've been too focused on losing to Superlek and just defending my belt, if I'm honest. Obviously, once I've got no title defenses or Muay Thai or kickboxing fights coming up, I'm gonna start training. I'm totally up for it. Very much looking forward to it."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

