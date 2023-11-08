“I’m not that guy” - Chael Sonnen fires back at Jorge Masvidal’s “keep that same energy when you see me” threat

Chael Sonnen recently fired back at Jorge Masvidal after the former 'BMF' title holder issued a warning to him on social media.

The feud began after the former UFC middleweight title challenger got into a heated argument with Ariel Helwani during his appearance on The MMA Hour, which resulted in an abrupt end to his appearance. 'Gamebred' then chimed in during his appearance and took a jibe that started a back-and-forth on X.

'The American Gangster' responded by posting a video to his X account, where he described what 'Gamebred' had tweeted about him following their social media exchanges:

"He [Jorge Masvidal] says, 'Come see me. You want your a** whooped, come see me.' He then came at me on Twitter. Either called me a bi*ch or he called me a juice head and then says to me, 'Keep that same energy when you see me in person.'"

Chael Sonnen continued by attempting to get clarity about Jorge Masvidal's warning. He directed a message of his own, mentioning he isn't somebody who would avoid a confrontation if he felt threatened, saying:

"Does he think he's talking to somebody else? I'm not gonna come up and look for trouble. But if you come up to me, I'm not that guy. There's nothing about what you know about me that would make you think that I'm that guy."

It remains to be seen whether Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal will squash their beef as 'The American Gangster' already noted that he and Ariel Helwani resolved their issue not long after his appearance on The MMA Hour.

Chael Sonnen compliments Dricus du Plessis after earning the next UFC middleweight title shot

Chael Sonnen had plenty of praise for Dricus du Plessis after it was announced that he would be challenging Sean Strickland for the middleweight championship at UFC 297.

'The American Gangster' posted a video to his X account, where he complimented du Plessis for earning the title shot despite turning down his previous offer at UFC 293. He mentioned that other middleweights should take note of how 'Stillknocks' received his opportunity and follow suit, saying:

"What du Plessis did to get this opportunity should be observed and then it should be copied...[Dricus] du Plessis [was given] a title fight with 'Izzy', he turned it down. So when Sean Strickland steps in to do what du Plessis was unwilling to do, I would have predicted for you that du Plessis would not be next just on that factor."

