Prajanchai is beyond pleased by how things have played out for him and his longtime PK Saenchai Muaythaigym stablemate Tawanchai since the turn of the year.

The former kept his status as a two-division ONE world champion with a striking clinic to dispatch British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza and defend his strawweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 28 last week.

Trending

On the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion's end, Tawanchai picked up arguably the biggest highlight-reel win of his career by putting Superbon down and out in round two to successfully protect his throne against the two-sport chasing kickboxing champ at ONE 170 last month.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Prajanchai revealed that spirits in the gym have been elevated since Tawanchai's victory, and his bonus-winning display ought to only take it a notch higher.

He went on to add how their success from last year also led to an increased amount of attendees at their famed dojo in Bang Kho Laem in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai shared:

"Yes, the vibes at the gym is very great because we are at the top now. And there are a lot of foreigners right now who are interested to train Muay Thai. So they'd come, although they are different levels, if they wanna spar with me, I'd let them spar with me. You know, just kinda play around. It's been fun. It's been great. I'm very happy for the start of this year."

Watch the full interview on SCMP here:

ONE Fight Night 28 is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video for fight fans from the United States and Canada.

Prajanchai dissects Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A at ONE 172

In the same interview with SCMP, Prajanchai broke down the upcoming ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title tiff between former titleholders Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

The Thai wizard, who earned the 344th win of his career last week, shared:

"I think it is a very interesting fight. Di Bella is one of the very best kickboxers. He's very fast, while Sam-A is a legend. He has very dangerous left kicks."

Sam-A and Di Bella slug it out at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

The entire spectacle will be available live at watch.onefc.com. Tickets for the card, topped by a five-round flyweight kickboxing thriller between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, can be purchased here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.