"I'm not hard to find" - Al Iaquinta seemingly responds to Conor McGregor's respectful callout

UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta recently shared a hilarious tweet that posed as a response to Conor McGregor's desire to fight him sometime in the future.

McGregor expressed his desire to fight Iaquinta during an interview with Ariel Helwani before his rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Explaining why he would like to lock horns with 'Raging Al' inside the octagon, 'The Notorious' said-

"I'd like to fight Al Iaquinta at some stage. I don't know (why), I'd just like to fight him. He said a few things... I actually like Al, I think he's a funny guy. He's a real estate agent and all, I think that's funnier in itself... I'd like to fight them all to be honest. I don't care. This is the thing with me and all these other guys, wins and losses mean nothing to me. If you're scheduled to fight a man, and you've gone through buildup and there's history and all of this - a fight is a fight, and a fight must take place."

The Twitter account @IAQUINTAREALTY recently shared a clip of Conor McGregor expressing his desire to fight Al Iaquinta. The user, writing as Al Iaquinta, wrote -

"I'm not hard to find @TheNotoriousMMA I'll take you down, make you say 'escrow'- and sell you a house."

It is likely that the account isn't truly run by Al Iaquinta. However, Iaquinta did retweet the response on his official twitter account.

When did Al Iaquinta fight last?

For those wondering, Al Iaquinta is still under contract with the UFC. The lightweight fighter has not entered the octagon since 2019, when he lost to Dan Hooker at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia.

Iaquinta appeared at Chael Sonnen's Submission Underground 11 event last February. He lost to UFC welterweight Mike Perry by way of the fastest escape time.

Mike Perry smoked a joint at the Submission Underground weigh ins and then went out and beat Al Iaquinta a couple hours later. Let that be the motivation you need today. pic.twitter.com/ykRxhQSiki — MMA_Stupid (@stupid_mma) February 24, 2020

When is the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will battle it out inside the octagon for the third time in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10.

Dustin Poirier leveled the score with Conor McGregor at UFC 257 by knocking him out in round two of their rematch.

Who do you think will win the rubber match? Cast your predictions in the comments section!

