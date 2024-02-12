“I’m in his head” – Jonathan Haggerty says he’s entered Felipe Lobo’s psyche after beating Fabricio Andrade

Jonathan Haggerty is certain that he holds a couple of advantages over Felipe Lobo ahead of their ONE Fight Night 19 main event meeting on February 16.

From a physical perspective, ‘The General’ sees his more refined skillset and his explosiveness as two key traits that will help him overcome the Brazilian inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On top of that, the Englishman reckons he is already one-up against ‘Demolition Man’ in the mental aspect of things before he puts his bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line this week.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty took aim at the No.3-ranked contender, saying:

“I'd say from this point on where I've beaten his training partner Fabricio Andrade, I feel like I'm in his head.”

Jonathan Haggerty plans to remind Felipe Lobo once more that he is ‘not scared of him’

The two-sport king has been calling for a shot against Lobo since the pair added another win to their resumes at ONE Fight Night 9 last year. That evening, the Sao Paulo native returned to winning ways with an epic come-from-behind knockout over Thai superstar Saemapetch Fairtex.

The Londoner, meanwhile, claimed the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a massive finish of Nong-O Hama.

Jonathan Haggerty took to Instagram to warn the Brazilian that he is next in line in April. Several months later, they traded barbs inside the ring shortly after ‘The General’ demolition job of Lobo’s teammate, Fabricio Andrade, at ONE Fight Night 16.

The two will finally settle the score when they meet inside the Mecca of Muay Thai for ONE Fight Night 19.

Jonathan Haggerty plans to continue where he left off during fight week if he comes across ‘Demolition Man’ inside the Thai capital city.

He warned:

“When I see him in the fight at his hotel, I'm gonna put it on him as well. Just to let him know that I'm there and I'm not scared of him.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire bill live and for free in U.S. primetime.